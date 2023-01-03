4PALS members share memories of the late Vain Colby

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Vain Colby was a much-loved journalist, playwright, and actor in the Two Virginias. Shawn Williams, one of his friends from the theater group, 4PALS, talked about being part of that circle with Vain.

“What was it like to be his friend, you asked? It was a place of trust; it was a place of safety. I knew that Vain would always be honest with me,” said Williams.

Vain Colby helped found 4PALS productions, the creative outlet that allowed Colby’s talent to shine and touch the lives of many people in our area.

“...He was magnetic. You just were drawn to him. His, his face, his smile, his laughter, his spirit just exuded love. And so, I think, you didn’t have to know him to want to be his friend – to want to be his best friend,” said Julie Hurley, another 4PALS members.

Colby was a star on and off the stage, not to mention his tremendous influence on the people around him. Vain’s talent as a playwright moved audiences and friends alike with messages of unity. Although Colby has passed, 4PALS member Skip Crane says he will always be a part of their productions. The memories of his gift will continue to shine and it will never be forgotten.

“But the main thing that he taught 4PALS that we are all more alike than we are different,” said Crane.

Visitation will be at the Granada Theater on Thursday, January 5th from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

The funeral service will be at the Granada Theater on Friday, January 6th at 10:00.

