Warm temperatures stick around tonight, as we look toward rain.

Highs will be in the 50s overnight.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we ring in the new year with unseasonable warmth, we also stand to be a little wet. Tonight, we might see a pop-up shower or two, mostly cloudy otherwise. Highs will be very mild as we stay in the 50s. Normally our low temperature is around 25 degrees, so we will be sitting more than 25 degrees above normal.

Warm and rainy tonight
Warm and rainy tonight

Tomorrow will be another incredibly warm day. We will see high temperatures soar into the mid 60s, with overcast conditions. We will see a few rounds of rain showers throughout the day. Starting out in the morning, we could see a few pop-up showers, lasting until around lunchtime. After that we dry up a bit through the early afternoon. Heading overnight we will see rain building back in, becoming a lot more widespread around dinner time. Highs tomorrow will start out in the 50s, and overnight temperatures will be mild tomorrow night as well.

Tomorrow we start out with a burst of rain, then dry up midday before more rain moves in...
Tomorrow we start out with a burst of rain, then dry up midday before more rain moves in overnight.
This cold front will be what brings us rain.
This cold front will be what brings us rain.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Wednesday we could see a few rumbles of thunder in the early morning hours, as this strong frontal system moves through. We will continue to see off and on showers though the day. Thursday, we look to dry up and cool down as cold air settles in.

