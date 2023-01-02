Troopers release new details in death investigation

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.(WSAZ with family's permission)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington.

Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.

The family identified the victim as 13-year-old Laney Hudson.

West Virginia State Police say the deputy was given two breathalizer tests on the scene and then taken in a cruiser to the West Virginia State Police field office for field tests.

They say this is standard protocol anytime there’s an accident with a fatality.

Troopers say both of the deputy’s blood alcohol level tests read 0.0.

They say no charges have been filed at this time.

State Police say the blackbox will be pulled from the cruiser involved to determine if speed was a factor.

They say they are planning for someone out-of-county to reconstruct the scene later in the week.

Read our previous coverage of the investigation here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina
In focus
In Focus: putting a spotlight on a 4Pals production
Raleigh Co. EOC
911 Center gives Saturday update on Raleigh County water crisis
Lemon Drop brings in the new year in Bluefield, West Virginia
“Lemon Drop” brings in the new year in Bluefield, West Virginia
There will be no school in Raleigh County on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the ongoing water...
No school for Raleigh County students until Thursday, water distribution sites announced for Sunday

Latest News

Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:02 p.m.
CAMC Greenbrier Valley Med. Center welcomes first 2023 baby!
The non-profit is looking for mentors in McDowell and Mercer Counties.
In Focus: putting the spotlight on Children’s Home Society of West Virginia
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte
2022 year in review
WVVA takes a look back at 2022