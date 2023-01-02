Mild temperatures expected through the first half of the week

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BLAND, GILES, AND WYTHE COUNTIES. (WVVA WEATHER)

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BLAND, GILES, AND WYTHE COUNTIES UNTIL 9 AM. USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING AS A RAPID REDUCTION IN VISIBILITY IS POSSIBLE DUE TO DENSE FOG.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon; however, most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

We are dealing with some areas of dense fog this morning; otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. A stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will be well above average this afternoon with highs in the 60s for most.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out. (WVVA WEATHER)

A stray shower cannot be ruled out tonight; however, most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only drop down into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon as rain showers approach the region. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some showers are possible for the late afternoon/evening hours on Tuesday. Most of the day will be dry with mainly cloudy skies and very mild. High temperatures will top off in the 60s and possibly even the 70s for some. We’ll be breezy at times throughout our Tuesday as well.

A cold front will bring rain and a few rumbles of thunder to the region on Wednesday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue to move through our area on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. As a cold front swings through our region on Wednesday, we could see some locally heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder as well. Above average temperatures are expected once again on Wednesday with highs in the 60s for most.

A big drop in temperatures is expected for the end of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

A big cool down is expected for the end of the week. High temperatures will only top off in the 30s on Friday and that colder weather will come along with the chance for some snow showers as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

