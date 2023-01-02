County Commissioner Greg Puckett shares memories of the late Vain Colby

Puckett says Colby’s passing is a tremendous loss for the community.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Vain Colby was 58 when he died over the weekend. He impacted so many people in the area, including Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. Puckett shared photos of Colby including ones of their college years at Concord University, where the two first met. He admired Colby’s ability to use the arts to break barriers and says his passing is an tremendous loss for the community.

“...He’s, you know, a pioneer. He did things... that this community needed to hear...” says Puckett, “...He had a resonance about him and... When you were around him, you felt like you were the most important person in the room.”

Puckett wants to help keep Colby’s legacy alive by encouraging people to share in Colby’s love for the arts.

Colby followed his sister, Roschelle, in death just days after her passing.

Visitation will be at the Granada Theater on Thursday, January 5th from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

The funeral service will be at the Granada Theater on Friday, January 6th at 10:00.

A link to his obituary can be found here.

