CAMC Greenbrier Valley Med. Center welcomes first 2023 baby!

Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:02 p.m.
Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:02 p.m.(CAMC GVMC)
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first baby born at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center has been announced.

Her name is Marcellynn Rose Rexrode. She was born at 2:02 p.m. on Jan. 1. She weighs 5 lbs. 10.8 ounces and is 18.25 inches long.

Congrats to her parents! Her family is from Arbovale, in Pocahontas County, W.Va

