CAMC Greenbrier Valley Med. Center welcomes first 2023 baby!

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first baby born at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center has been announced.

Her name is Marcellynn Rose Rexrode. She was born at 2:02 p.m. on Jan. 1. She weighs 5 lbs. 10.8 ounces and is 18.25 inches long.

Congrats to her parents! Her family is from Arbovale, in Pocahontas County, W.Va

