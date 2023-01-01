Princeton’s Downtown Countdown marks a decade of creatively ringing in the New Year

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton’s 10th annual Downtown Countdown put a spotlight on the city’s artist community and spirit in its ever growing Grassroots District.

Princeton’s Code Enforcement Director, who also happed to be this year’s official button pusher, says that the street’s businesses always have something new to offer.

“I was telling someone over at the The Pigment Sanctuary, ‘This reminds me of a child.’ And they said, ‘What do you mean?’ and I said , ‘Every time I come in here.. I haven’t been here in a month and it looks like you’ve grown a couple inches.’ There’s something new going on all the time in there and the whole street’s like that.” said Ty Smith.

The night’s festivities saw many of the street’s businesses unify to offer a variety of performances from comedians to live bands.

Outside of the venues were several interactive activities, including a wish tree for the New Year.

“I’m making a sign for the wish tree. The artist named Isaac Preston, he crafted this beautiful tree for the very first Downtown Countdown. The idea is for you to hang your New Year’s wishes on the tree. It’s such a gorgeous sculpture.” said Lori McKinney, organizer of the night’s events.

The street also held free performances of fire dancers, circus performers, and live chainsaw sculpting.

The night culminated in dropping a shimmering ball, covered in CD’s that highlight the district’s artistic energy. And that energy is expected to strengthen in the new year.

“There’s been a lot of new people come to town. A lot of new artists. And its just been great to watch them and you know put in where you can. Because I think everyone has a talent that they can lend to something. And I think you just need to go down and plug in somewhere.” said Smith.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.