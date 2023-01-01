No school for Raleigh County students until Thursday, water distribution sites announced for Sunday
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There will be no school in Raleigh County on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the ongoing water crisis. The announcement comes from Superintendent of Raleigh County David Price.
WATER LOCATIONS IN RALEIGH COUNTY ON SUNDAY:
***All the fire departments in the affected areas have water to deliver to the elderly and shut-ins.
Scheduled water distribution:
Sophia City Fire: 0900-1500 water distribution
Trap Hill Vol Fire: 1400-1700 water distribution
Gospel Lighthouse (8461 Coal River Road, Sundial) 1500-1900 water distribution
Water Tanker Location (non-potable water)
Whitesville Fire Department – Water Buffalo
Trap Hill Fire Department – WV American Water tanker
Sophia, West Main Street by Caboose – SWA water tanker
Coal River Fire Department – Dump Tank – Can also fill livestock containers out of creek.
Josephine Post Office – Tank
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.