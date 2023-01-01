No school for Raleigh County students until Thursday, water distribution sites announced for Sunday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There will be no school in Raleigh County on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the ongoing water crisis. The announcement comes from Superintendent of Raleigh County David Price.

WATER LOCATIONS IN RALEIGH COUNTY ON SUNDAY:

***All the fire departments in the affected areas have water to deliver to the elderly and shut-ins.

Scheduled water distribution:

Sophia City Fire: 0900-1500 water distribution

Trap Hill Vol Fire: 1400-1700 water distribution

Gospel Lighthouse (8461 Coal River Road, Sundial) 1500-1900 water distribution

Water Tanker Location (non-potable water)

Whitesville Fire Department – Water Buffalo

Trap Hill Fire Department – WV American Water tanker

Sophia, West Main Street by Caboose – SWA water tanker

Coal River Fire Department – Dump Tank – Can also fill livestock containers out of creek.

Josephine Post Office – Tank

