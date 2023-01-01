Largest fundraiser in Mullens kicked off

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The largest fundraiser for Mullens kicked off on Saturday, December 31st, looking to bring new funding for the city’s volunteer fire department.

On New Year’s Eve, the department held its seventh, “Mullen’s Cash Bash”. The annual event plays a big role in helping the city’s fire fighters purchase equipment throughout the year.

“With this money we raise here we buy much needed equipment, gear, and help out our members if they need it monetarily,” Nathan England, Assistant Chief, Mullens Volunteer Fire Department.

The Cash Bash has raised nearly 10,000 dollars in previous years for the fire department.

“Every penny is spent to do with something to do with fire service for us in our area. The cash bash money from last year we bought three sets of bunker gear which ended up being about 3000 dollars a piece just for the coat and pan. So hopefully this year we raise enough to buy at least 3 or 4 more,” said England.

Held at the M-O-C building in Mullens, the fundraiser had tons of prizes available for its 150-plus attendees, and a 3,000-dollar cash give away at the end of the night.

The Mullens Volunteer Fire Department says they look forward to many more Cash Bash’s in the coming years.

