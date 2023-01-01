Increasing clouds and fog covering the area tonight and tomorrow morning

Higher temperatures will last through tomorrow and into Wednesday
By Alivia Colon
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Moist air and mostly cloudy conditions today have left us with more drizzle than expected, and we will likely see this pattern continue into tomorrow. Tonight, cloud cover increases if it hasn’t already done so in your neck of the woods, and dense, widespread fog is expected to develop particularly in our valleys and areas near water. Lows are expected to dip into the low 40s.

Driving in dense fog at night can considerably reduce visibility on the road. Take precautions like driving slowly, using your low-beam headlights, and only traveling if you absolutely have to. These foggy conditions are expected to lift near morning time.

Tomorrow many of us will see high temperatures in the 60s. Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day, but the evening will only see lows in the mid to low 50s. Winds will remain light and variable throughout the day.

