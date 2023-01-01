The AASC gives advice on avoiding Medicare scams

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) -If you are looking for a resolution for the new year, consider this one: don’t get scammed. Advocates say scammers use a range of methods to trick people into giving up their money. One of many: Medicare scams to prey on seniors. The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens (AASC) operates as the Senior Medicare Patrol for Tazewell, Russell, Buchanan, and Dickenson Counties. They say avoiding Medicare scams is often as simple as not giving away personal information over the phone.

“They can get information from databases that may have your birthday... so it makes it seem like it may be real, but again, we just encourage them, if you do have any questions, don’t talk to that person, call Medicare yourself and verify what information they do need from you,” says Caleb Perkins, the Executive Assistant for AASC.

Perkins adds, Medicare will never call you to ask for personal information, so if someone on the phone starts to pry, it may be time to hang up.

