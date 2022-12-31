Showers move out for the New Year!

By Alivia Colon
Dec. 31, 2022
Happy New Year’s Eve to all! We had a wet start to the day, and showers are likely to continue for most of us as we move into the evening. However, many of us may see the night dry up near midnight, and we are only looking at dipping into the mid 40s later this evening. This should give us nice conditions for celebrating the new year as we move into tomorrow.

Tomorrow warms up with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and the sun peeking out for most of the day. Early tomorrow morning could see the development of patchy fog, but we should clear up by mid-day. By tomorrow evening dry conditions will continue, and we dip back down into the low 40s again.

Tomorrow will be a great day to kick off those New Year’s Day plans and take advantage of the nice weather before we significantly cool down later in the week.

