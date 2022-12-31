Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve

Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.(lpweber via Canva)
By Clint McLeod and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan are investigating a deadly snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve.

WLUC reports troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were called to a trail just before noon in Houghton County regarding a crash involving a snowmobile.

Authorities said first responders found a 13-year-old female snowmobile driver with a serious head injury once at the scene.

According to state police, the girl appeared to be moving over to allow other snowmobiles to pass when she was pulled from the trail by deep snow.

The 13-year-old then lost control of the snowmobile and collided with a tree, police said. She was transported to a hospital but later died.

Authorities said the girl had been operating under the immediate supervision of her father.

State police did not immediately release the name of the driver, but said she was from Missouri along with her father.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Friday update
Raleigh County EOC gives Friday update on water crisis
Beckley Travel Plaza
Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.
Raleigh Co. EOC
911 Center gives Saturday update on Raleigh County water crisis
Sharon Day of Oak Hill looks through lost long wallet
Oak Hill woman sees lost wallet returned after nearly 60 years

Latest News

The AASC gives advice on avoiding Medicare scams
The AASC gives advice on avoiding Medicare scams
Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks.
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
Phoenix police investigating a shooting involving at least six male victims. The shooting...
9 hurt after shooting near central Phoenix, police say