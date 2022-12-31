911 Center gives Saturday update on Raleigh County water crisis

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Water Company and Raleigh County PSDs gave an update on the water crisis at the 911 Center in Beaver on Saturday.

Emergency leaders are still calling on the public to conserve water and check for leaks in an effort to build up pressure within the system.

A representative from Beckley Water said crews will continue to work through the weekend to identify leaks. While the Upper Glade and Lower Glade tanks are holding water, they are not making gains. Leaks are still being identified among customers.

Residents in the Pluto area have seen their water return since Friday’s briefing. Parts of Bradley, Prosperity, and Maple Fork are still without water, but the representative said the situation should improve over the weekend.

Downtown Sophia is receiving some water from Coal City PSD, but it is not clear how far that water extends. Water distribution will start to shift to the Route 3 area in the next day or area, but it may be a slow process to build up water pressure and avoid water line blow outs.

Trap Hill Fire Distribution will have water distribution at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Sophia’s water distribution will occur at the Sophia Fire Dept. at noon. ****Ghent Volunteer Fire Department will not be doing a distribution now that their situation has improved.

While Trap Hill area may see slight improvement, customers are still facing at least a three day wait before water is fully restored.

To help residents in the surrounding area, Rhodell has put up a dunk tank at the Post Office for non-potable water. Customers are advised to bring their own containers to those locations.

911 crews are also working on getting a water distribution to Route 1 and Whitesville area today.

There is currently a shower station available behind the Lester fire department on Central Avenue. It will be open from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday. There are security cameras outside for the protection of those in the area.

Bradley Fire Department is also opening their showers on Saturday from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

