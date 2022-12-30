Sen. Manchin touts electoral reform legislation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) touted the inclusion of legislation to “reform and modernize” the Electoral Count Act of 1887 in the government’s massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, which President Biden signed into law on Thursday.

Among countless other provisions in the bill, Manchin’s office said the legislation is set to ensure electoral votes for president accurately reflect their states’ popular vote.

The bi-partisan legislation was birthed in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 incident at the U.S. Capitol, looking to avoid such a situation in the future.

You can read the legislation in-full here, and a one-page summary here.

