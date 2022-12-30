Sen. Manchin touts electoral reform legislation

President Biden signed the omnibus bill into law Thursday night.
President Biden signed the omnibus bill into law Thursday night.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) touted the inclusion of legislation to “reform and modernize” the Electoral Count Act of 1887 in the government’s massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, which President Biden signed into law on Thursday.

Among countless other provisions in the bill, Manchin’s office said the legislation is set to ensure electoral votes for president accurately reflect their states’ popular vote.

The bi-partisan legislation was birthed in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 incident at the U.S. Capitol, looking to avoid such a situation in the future.

You can read the legislation in-full here, and a one-page summary here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Beckley Travel Plaza
Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.
Sharon Day of Oak Hill looks through lost long wallet
Oak Hill woman sees lost wallet returned after nearly 60 years
Dozens of small dogs were found in deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, Tennessee.
76 dogs rescued from house in deplorable conditions
Beavers beat G-Men, 64-57
Bluefield uses strong second quarter, late-game execution to top Graham

Latest News

Raleigh County EOC gives Friday update on water crisis
The department said they would have to evaluate their water supply before holding more...
Ghent Volunteer Fire Department helps with Raleigh Co. water distribution
Ghent Volunteer Fire Department helps with Raleigh Co. water distribution
Ghent Volunteer Fire Department helps with Raleigh Co. water distribution
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
CAMC’S acquisition of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center becomes final