Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office supplies community with drinking water amid county-wide water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - To help combat the ongoing water issues in Raleigh County, Friday morning, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office distributed drinking water to the community.

According to Lieutenant Jason Redden, the Raleigh County 911 Center delivered a pallet of water on Friday. That is roughly 2,000 bottles. Redden says the water was purchased by companies in the Raleigh County area and then donated for distribution.

He adds that this water can be used in a variety of ways.

“It gives just another access point for the community to get drinking water, so they’ll have something to drink that they won’t have to boil or otherwise treat before they use it for cooking or limited hygiene purposes.”

Until the county-wise water issue is resolved, Redden reminds people to reserve their water by only using it when absolutely necessary. He says this will allow the tank to refill more quickly.

