Raleigh County EOC gives Friday update on water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Representatives from Beckley water gave an update on their efforts to restore water to Raleigh County at the 911 center on Friday morning.

The representative said areas of Pluto, Fitz Knob, and Airport are improving or back to normal. 15 percent of customers in Prosperity are still out of water, but their flow is showing signs of improvement.

Fitzpatrick Park tank, which supplies water to large sections of the Southern half of the county, is making gains, but levels are still low. That low level is still compromising water service for Sophia and along Route 3.

They said customers who start getting water should refrain from using too much as overuse could compromise efforts to restore water to other parts of the county.

Beckley Water representatives said there are still a number of large leaks on the customer side that their crews are working to address, including leaks at the BIG project, Briar Patch, and Wilbrian Apartments. They stress that customers still need to report leaks to build water pressure for other parts of the county.

Beckley Water will be bringing in a new answering service over the weekend to help field calls and reports of leaks.

Beckley Water would like the Raleigh County Board of Education to check their facilities for leaks.

Sophia, Midway, and Fitzpatrick are still really struggling due to inadequate water levels at the Fitzpatrick Park tank.

Cool Ridge/ Flat Top PSD also offered a report at Friday’s meeting. They said every customer is turned back on and they’re filling up Egeria Road at a slow rate and could soon begin to fill Odd area.

Lester PSD Mayor Allen said the area is doing very well. They have 11 feet of water in tanks. All but four customers are with water now. The four without water had leak issues.

The Town of Lester is volunteering to house the United Methodist Church’s shower trailer. WVVA will provide an update once that’s up and running.

A water tank is also in place this morning at Trap Hill Fire Department for customers needing water.

Raleigh 911 center is continuing to give palettes of water to fire departments in the affected area to give ample supply to seniors and the handicapped.

Water distributions open Friday: Ghent Vol. Fire Dept.: 11a.m. - 12p.m. Sophia Fire Dept.: 10:30a.m. Trap Hill Fire Dept.: 6p.m.

