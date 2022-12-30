Princeton and Beckley emerge victorious in the LG Battle for the Armory

Tigers win blowout, Flying Eagles win thriller
By Josh Widman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton popped the Pepsi after a dominant 81-43 win over Wyoming East and Beckley outlasted James Monroe, 52-50 in an incredible Burger King division title game.

Nine different Tigers scored in the win. Nic Fleming led the way with 22 points.

The Flying Eagles had it their way early on against the Mavericks. James Monroe adjusted and battled back to take the quad A, Beckley team to the final seconds.

Preston Clary came off the bench to hit 2 FTs and give Beckley the 52-50 win.

Oak Hill takes 4th place in the Burger King division after a 57-54 loss to Calvary Baptist Academy.

