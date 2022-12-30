Increasing clouds today will lead to rain on Saturday

We are starting the day off with mainly sunny skies, but clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches our region. Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s this afternoon.

A few showers are possible after midnight, otherwise we’ll see mainly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild tonight with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Widespread rain will overtake the area tomorrow. We could see a few heavy downpours at times, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top off in the 50s for most. Hit-or-miss showers will continue tomorrow night so if you have any outdoor New Year’s Eve plans, you may have to dodge a few showers.

2023 will start off on a dry note. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Warmer temperatures will last through the beginning of next week, but we will start to grow unsettled once again midweek as a cold front moves through. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

