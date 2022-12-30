Increasing clouds today will lead to rain on Saturday

Temperatures will stay mild over the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are starting the day off with mainly sunny skies, but clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches our region. Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase throughout the day as high temperatures climb into the upper 50s and...
Clouds will increase throughout the day as high temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers are possible after midnight, otherwise we’ll see mainly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild tonight with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

A few showers will make their way into the region late tonight as temperatures drop down into...
A few showers will make their way into the region late tonight as temperatures drop down into the 40s and low 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain will overtake the area tomorrow. We could see a few heavy downpours at times, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top off in the 50s for most. Hit-or-miss showers will continue tomorrow night so if you have any outdoor New Year’s Eve plans, you may have to dodge a few showers.

Rain is expected at times tomorrow as high temperatures climb into the 50s for most.
Rain is expected at times tomorrow as high temperatures climb into the 50s for most.(WVVA WEATHER)

2023 will start off on a dry note. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Warmer air will stay in place for the beginning of next week.
Warmer air will stay in place for the beginning of next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Warmer temperatures will last through the beginning of next week, but we will start to grow unsettled once again midweek as a cold front moves through. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of small dogs were found in deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, Tennessee.
76 dogs rescued from house in deplorable conditions
Sharon Day of Oak Hill looks through lost long wallet
Oak Hill woman sees lost wallet returned after nearly 60 years
Beavers beat G-Men, 64-57
Bluefield uses strong second quarter, late-game execution to top Graham
Beckley Travel Plaza
Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.
Greg Puckett
Puckett’s projects make him a WVVA Hometown Hero

Latest News

Full Forecast (12/30)
Full Forecast (12/30)
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Today's highs have also been very warm.
Temperatures will continue to warm up into the new year.
Full Forecast (12/29)
Full Forecast (12/29)