Ghent Volunteer Fire Department helps with Raleigh Co. water distribution

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GHENT, W.Va. (WVVA) - As many in Raleigh County remained without water service on Friday, parts of the community came together to help get drinkable water to those in-need.

In Ghent, the community’s volunteer fire department stepped up to give away cases of bottled water to all who stopped by earlier in the day. An engineer at the department said while a need remained, they were happy to help help out however possible.

“You know, they need drinking water, they need water for baby formula, for whatever they need,” said Donnie Epling, Engineer at the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department.

The Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department held a water distribution on Friday as well. It began at 4:00 p.m. and was set to last until the station ran dry.

