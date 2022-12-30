In Focus preview: non-profit seeking mentors for children, teens

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this upcoming Sunday’s edition of In Focus, WVVA is putting the spotlight on the non-profit Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

For more than 125 years, the group has worked diligently to help find homes for children in the Mountain State. There are 13 locations statewide, including in the Northern and Eastern Panhandles and central and Southern W.Va.

The non-profit has several programs, including one for grandparents and another, called WECAN, which pairs children and teens with mentors.

The mentors must be over the age of 18. Mentees range in age from 4-17 years old. To learn more, go here.

The group has offices statewide, including locally in Southern W.Va. If you’re interested in becoming a mentor or recommending a child or teen to become a mentee, you can call the Princeton office at 304-431-2424.

WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviewed Becky Brown, the WECAN mentoring coordinator for McDowell County. She also interviewed Kristin Kelly, the WECAN mentoring coordinator for McDowell County. They spoke about the importance of the non-profit in our area and how community members can get involved.

The full 30 minute interview airs this Sun. Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. on WVVA’s In Focus.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

