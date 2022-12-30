CAMC’S acquisition of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center becomes final

Switch to take place Jan. 1
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - In September, WVVA reported that the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (GVMV) in Ronceverte would be acquired by the parent company of CAMC, Vandalia Health Systems. Vandalia Health Systems is made up of CAMC and Mon Health System.

According to a recent press release, the official switch is happening on January 1. CAMC says that all the deal’s necessary regulatory and government approvals have been made final. This also includes the purchasing agreement.

The Charleston-based hospital will begin changing signs outside and inside GVMC immediately.

CAMC will be holding an event in Ronceverte this weekend to celebrate the acquisition. Hospital administrators will be at GVMC throughout the holiday weekend to help with the transition.

CAMC parent company to acquire Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (wvva.com)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Beckley Travel Plaza
Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.
Sharon Day of Oak Hill looks through lost long wallet
Oak Hill woman sees lost wallet returned after nearly 60 years
Dozens of small dogs were found in deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, Tennessee.
76 dogs rescued from house in deplorable conditions
Beavers beat G-Men, 64-57
Bluefield uses strong second quarter, late-game execution to top Graham

Latest News

Beckley Warming Center
Beckley Warming Center in desperate need of volunteers
Hands reach for water
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office supplies community with drinking water amid county-wide water crisis
Friday update
Raleigh County EOC gives Friday update on water crisis
Mentees range in age from 4-17 years old.
In Focus preview: non-profit seeking mentors for children, teens