CAMC’S acquisition of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center becomes final

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - In September, WVVA reported that the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (GVMV) in Ronceverte would be acquired by the parent company of CAMC, Vandalia Health Systems. Vandalia Health Systems is made up of CAMC and Mon Health System.

According to a recent press release, the official switch is happening on January 1. CAMC says that all the deal’s necessary regulatory and government approvals have been made final. This also includes the purchasing agreement.

The Charleston-based hospital will begin changing signs outside and inside GVMC immediately.

CAMC will be holding an event in Ronceverte this weekend to celebrate the acquisition. Hospital administrators will be at GVMC throughout the holiday weekend to help with the transition.

