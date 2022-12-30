Beckley Warming Center in desperate need of volunteers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Warming Center has proven to be a great resource for the community, but a lack of volunteers is hindering its ability to help those in need.

On nights when the temperature falls below 15 degrees, the center- located inside the Beckley Community United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 217 South Heber Street- opens to shelter those from the freezing temperatures. However, it could not open recently because it did not have enough manpower. Because of this, the center is encouraging people in the community to consider volunteering.

“The more volunteers that we have available when we see an extended time frame like we had over the holiday weekend where there are multiple days in a row when the center needs to open, the volunteers aren’t exhausted or fatigued by having to work multiple nights or multiple shifts,” explained Beckley Warming Center’s volunteer coordinator, Trena Dacal.

There are no requirements to volunteer, but some training is required. There are three four-hour shifts available each night the center is open: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Volunteers may take two shifts to work 8 hours if they would like. Duties include making sure food stays hot and available for those inside and meeting other needs people may have.

The center needs roughly 40 more people to be open for several days without having to repeat volunteers. Those interested can reach out to Dacal here, or by calling 304-253-211 Ext 102.

