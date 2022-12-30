2022 leaves on a soggy note.

As we head overnight, we will see increasing clouds. Rain will begin popping up around 3 AM, bringing us a soggy end to the year. Temperatures overnight will be dropping down into the mid to upper 40s, remaining very mild for this time of year. Winds will be light coming from the southeast.

Tonight, we will see rain beginning after midnight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow the rain will be in full swing through the morning hours, bringing us some lighter rain as the sun comes up. By lunchtime we are looking at much heavier rain to affect our area. Not a very high flooding risk, but we can’t rule out some low-lying areas seeing light flooding.

Heavy rain is possible tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll then see a little bit of a break from the widespread rain through midday, before we see more heavy rainfall around 5 PM. Rain will begin tapering off just before midnight, with pop up showers after 10 PM.

With any luck, rain will begin to taper off just before midnight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Heading into 2023 we will continue to see mild conditions, with highs in the upper 50s, even reaching into the low to mid 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

