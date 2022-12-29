VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers lift stolen car off trapped 65-year-old bicyclist

Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old bicyclist. (Source: Watsonville Police Department/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Good Samaritans helped officers rescue a cyclist who ended up trapped under a stolen car last week.

The Watsonville Police Department shared body camera footage that captured the intense moments that afternoon as residents joined officers to help free a 65-year-old man from underneath the vehicle.

Authorities said the actions of those at the scene that day saved the man’s life.

The department said officers were approaching the stolen car when the suspect jumped out of the driver’s side and ran off. The moving vehicle then struck the cyclist, trapping him.

According to police, the suspected car thief was eventually caught and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

An accident has shut down Rt. 219 North outside of Lewisburg, W.Va. on Mon. Dec. 26, 2022.
UPDATE: north and southbound lanes now reopen on Rt. 219 outside Lewisburg
Kelly Jo Beasley
UPDATE: missing Tazewell woman found safe
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
Raleigh County is under a boil water advisory as large sections of the county are currently...
Large sections of Raleigh County without water, boil water advisory in place
Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash

Latest News

A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police
At least 37 are confirmed dead as a result of the storm in Erie County.
Crime plagues blizzard-buried Buffalo as weather death toll rises
Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers pull car off 65-year-old bicyclist
Raleigh County leaders address water crisis