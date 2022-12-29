Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.

Beckley Travel Plaza
Beckley Travel Plaza(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes are coming to three West Virginia travel plazas.

On February 1, both the Beckley Travel Plaza and the Bluestone Travel Plaza will close for renovations. The buildings, which were built in the early 90s, will be demolished and rebuilt as state-of-the-art facilities. This should take roughly two years to complete. Then, the Morton Travel Plaza near Charleston will go through the same process.

According to Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the turnpikes see 36 billion transactions per year, with 75 percent of those transactions belonging to out-of-state travelers. He says these upgrades are all part of a capital improvement project to improve West Virginia for residents and its visitors.

“You know, we wanted to do something that’s really going to showcase the beauty of West Virginia and really showcase what all we have to offer,” Miller explained. “We wanted to build a world-class facility and something that would be very memorable for the traveler.”

Throughout the renovations, the fuel center, parking lot and bathrooms will be open at all sites.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority has set aside roughly $150 million for this project. It is expected to be completed by 2028.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
Dozens of small dogs were found in deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, Tennessee.
76 dogs rescued from house in deplorable conditions
Anyone with information on Ringstaff's whereabouts is urged to reach out to the sheriff's office.
UPDATE: Wanted fugitive out of Tazewell Co. arrested in Georgia
Fire damages parts of animal hospital
Fire damages parts of animal hospital
Raleigh County water crisis update
Raleigh County EOC gives water crisis update

Latest News

Appalachian Treasures sells unique gifts
Appalachian Treasures sells unique gifts
Appalachian Treasures sells unique gifts
Appalachian Treasures sells unique gifts
Sharon Day of Oak Hill looks through lost long wallet
Oak Hill woman sees lost wallet returned after nearly 60 years
Rubber Duck Polar Pluck
There’s still time to participate in the United Way’s Rubber Duck Polar Pluck