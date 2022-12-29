There’s still time to participate in the United Way’s Rubber Duck Polar Pluck

Rubber Duck Polar Pluck
Rubber Duck Polar Pluck(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are still a few days left to participate in the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s current fundraiser. It’s called the Rubber Duck Polar Pluck.

United Way currently has 5,000 rubber ducks sitting in a warehouse. From now until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, you can adopt a duck. At 1 p.m. in the United Way parking lot on Saturday, one lucky duck will be plucked, and the person who purchased that duck will get a big payoff, $4,000 to be exact.

“People can adopt ducks on our website, unitedwayswv.org, or at rubberduckydash.com,” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. “Duck adoptions are $5 per duck, or you can adopt a flock of ducks for $100. That’s 25 ducks. That gets you five free.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit United Way and its partner agencies in seven counties.

There are still 2,500 ducks left to be adopted. Email tdacal@unitedwayswv.org to learn more.

