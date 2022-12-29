Temperatures will continue to warm up into the new year.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After all the cold that we’ve seen the past few days, we are looking forward to some unseasonable warmth to ring in the new year. Temperatures tonight will still get down into the mid 30s, but we will remain mainly clear.

Tonight temperatures will drop back down into the 30s, which could be the last time for a few...
Tonight temperatures will drop back down into the 30s, which could be the last time for a few days.(WVVA WEATHER)

Our Friday is looking beautiful, with mostly sunny skies on tap. Highs will start off in the upper 30s around 8 AM, and then by noon we will be in the 50s. Sunny skies to start, with some clouds moving in after lunch time. Highs topping off in the upper 50s low 60s.

Friday night, we are looking at some precipitation heading our way, starting around 8 PM. This will lead into a steady rain that will stick around all weekend. Highs this weekend and into the new year will be very unseasonable, with highs near the upper to mid 50s, possibly reaching well into the 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

