Tazewell Moose Lodge prepares to dance into 2023

This annual tradition is one of the few times the Lodge opens to nonmembers
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -On Sunday, 2023 will be here. If you want to dance your way into next year, here’s an idea for you. The Moose Lodge in Tazewell is holding a New Year’s Bash. Tickets are 15 dollars a person and 25 dollars per couple. There will be snacks and live music from “Ride n’ Shotgun,” a band from Tennessee. This new year’s eve bash is an annual tradition for the Moose Lodge. It’s one of the few times the Loyal Order of Moose open their doors to nonmembers.

“We can have three times a year open to the public, and this would be one of the events. Most of the time it’s for Moose members only, but this is a membership drive too. We’re trying to get new members and people will show them what the ‘Moose’ is all about,” says Harry Nolley, Administrator for the Tazewell Moose Lodge.

Nolley added that they will have designated drivers at the event as well. It will start at 9 pm at the Moose Lodge in Tazewell, and a cash bar will also be set up.

