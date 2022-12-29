Tazewell Co. Public Service Authority thanks holiday workers

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County’s Public Service Authority (PSA) thanked its employees for their on-the-ground work through Christmas and the holidays.

On Wednesday, PSA Administrator Jan Cordle spoke with WVVA on how the county made it through the weekend’s frigid temperatures without any major issues. Cordle said the county did see one major water line blow out, but added with the help of public service workers working through the holidays -- the issue was taken care of before it became a bigger problem.

“I don’t think utilities get enough credit for what they have to do,” said Cordle. “Our water operators and sewer operators, they work through the holiday and we never have a problem of somebody saying ‘I can’t do it, I don’t want to work.’”

Cordle said the major break thankfully did not drain the county’s water tank, but added without workers like those she commended, it could have been a much different story.

