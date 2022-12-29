Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on tap for today
High temperatures will climb into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon
High pressure will stay in control today keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine. We’ll be even warmer than we were yesterday with high temperatures in the 50s and low 60s this afternoon.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s for most overnight.
We’ll warm up into the 50s and low 60s on Friday and into the weekend. That warmer weather will come along with a steady rain late Friday night and into New Year’s Eve.
A few spotty showers are possible on New Year’s Day, otherwise we’ll dry up with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon and through the day on Monday. Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s and low 60s.
Warmer temperatures will last through the beginning of next week, but we will start to grow unsettled once again. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
