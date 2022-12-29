Saving money and spending less

Tips to help your financial situation in 2023
A resolution for the New Year that has everyone reflecting.
A resolution for the New Year that has everyone reflecting.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One resolution for 2023 for some might be to put more money away and spend less. Jamie Walker, the owner of Twisted Gear in Pineville, W.Va., would agree with that statement.

“Trying to make more money and spend less and probably quit smoking also,” said Walker.

The resolution to get your finances in order has many struggling to find a solution.

“You should have a running total of what you are spending, because everyone now is using debits. A debit card makes it so easy to just swipe it. My grandchild thinks as long as you have a credit card you have cash on it or a debit card. It needs to be looked after carefully. Cut back. Just cut back,” said Francis Lee Pat Armstrong, Owner of Pats Fashions & Tax Service in Pineville, W.Va.

Armstrong says saving money is important, adding even $25 a week can earn you $1,200 in savings by the end of the year.

“You need to set aside so much for hard times...you actually can cut back and start saving. Think about this, $100 a month in five years, that’s $5,000. In 10 years, that’s $12,000,” said Armstrong.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

