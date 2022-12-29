Raleigh County EOC gives second water crisis update

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Commission met with leaders at the 911 Center for an update on the water crisis, stressing the need for the public to conserve water and check for leaks.

Sophia, Trap Hill, Glen Daniel, and Eccles are still facing at least a three day wait for water due to the fact that the Fitzpatrick Water tank is not showing signs of improvement.

According to a representative with Beckley Water, pressure is returning to customers Prosperity and Raleigh Hill.

Representatives with the Cool Ridge PSD said they are also working to turn off water to customers with leaks. They hope to have water returned to Flat Top by this evening. It may be a little more time before they can restore water to the Odd area.

Water pickup/distribution times for today will be 11am-12pm at the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and crews will be back this evening from 7pm-9pm.

If you were to need water any other times in that area (Ghent) please contact 304-575-0243.

Slab Fork is still without water and working to restore pressure in the system. Water in Clear Creek should be back today.

The water tanker at Sophia should be back at noon today for residents in need of non-potable water.

Trap Hill still has a tanker available for water distribution at 4pm today.

Raleigh County Commission on Aging is also delivering water to participants in the meals on wheels program.

***911 Director John Zilinski said it could still be several days before water is restored to Sophia, Eccles, Glen Daniel area due to extremely low levels at the Fitzpatrick Water Tank.

