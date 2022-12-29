Princeton clobbers Mt Hope, advances to Pepsi division championship game
Tigers start game on huge run, remove doubt early
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton continued its hot start with a dominant win over Mt Hope on Wednesday.
Princeton started the game on a 13-0 run and it was clear that the game was not going to be competitive for very long.
The Tigers won 99-47 and will take on the Wyoming East Warriors for the Battle for the Armory Pepsi division championship.
The game is scheduled for a 4:00 pm tip-off on Thursday.
