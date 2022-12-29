Bluefield, W.Va. Christmas celebration to wrap up early January

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s second annual celebration as West Virginia’s Christmas City is set to wrap up on Jan. 8th.

While the Christmas holiday has passed however, there are still some events scheduled through the new year. On Saturday, Dec. 31, the city is set to host a New Year’s Lemon Drop celebration at midnight on Commerce Street. That’s along with a New Year’s concert at the Granada, among other events.

City Manager Cecil Marson said the wide range of offerings during the holiday season helped bring in out-of-towners, which can benefit the entire community.

“Of course everything we do is for the community here,” said Marson. “But I think it’s beneficial to all our businesses, all our restaurants and our folks here and folks from outside, [to] come and see West Virginia.”

Marson added that as soon as this round of events wrap up, the city plans to return to planning for its third celebration as West Virginia’s Christmas City.

You can find a full list of events set for the coming days here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.