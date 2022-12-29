Bluefield uses strong second quarter, late-game execution to top Graham
Beavers win 64-57
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield earned bragging rights with a thrilling win on Wednesday night.
This game was everything you’d want in a rivalry game. It was competitive, the fans were into it, the best players had solid games and role players contributed.
Graham jumped out to a seven-point lead after eight minutes. Bluefield roared back with a 19-2 run to start the second quarter.
The came was close the rest of the way. The Beavers scored when they needed to in the final minutes to emerge with a 64-57 win.
Bluefield is 3-0, Graham starts the season 0-1.
