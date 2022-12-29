Beckley soars past Oak Hill, earns rivalry bragging rights after dominant 2nd half

Flying Eagles win 66-37
By Josh Widman
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:44 AM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Flying Eagles made a statement on Wednesday night.

The Flying Eagles rallied from an early deficit and blew out their arch rival.

Beckley won the second half by 20 and went on to win 66-37.

The Flying Eagles will face the James Monroe Mavericks for the Battle for the Armory Burger King division championship at 8:00 pm on Wednesday.

