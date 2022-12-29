Around 100 impacted by Bluefield, W.Va. water issues Wednesday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nearly 100 customers in Bluefield, W.Va. were impacted by water issues on Wednesday.

City leaders reported West Virginia American Water, the utility company which serves the city, was on the ground working to restore service.

“The city has been hit, but it’s not quite as challenging as some other areas,” said Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.

As of Thursday afternoon, West Virginia American Water’s outage map showed all water issues in the city had been resolved.

