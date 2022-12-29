Appalachian Treasures sells unique gifts

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The Christmas shopping season is winding down, but it wasn’t just the chain stores that saw shoppers this season. Appalachian Treasures is a small business located at 2348 Virginia Ave. in Bluefield, Virginia. Rachael Wilson, the store’s manager, says they sell antiques, including salt shakers, a spinning loom and lighting fixtures, and a variety of items made by local artists. The store’s manager says they recognize the unique qualities of their items--which in turn become unique gifts.

“We have a couple of our people in our store, we feature a little bit about them on the walls of where they’re located so that our customers can get to know them as people also,” says Wilson

She added that some popular items they sell are furniture, wooden signs, and fresh eggs from local farms.

Here are the store’s hours:

Sunday: Closed (by appointment only)

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 9:00 - 2:00

Wednesday: 9:00 - 5:00

Thursday: 9:00 - 5:00

Friday: 12:00 - 5:00

Saturday: 9:00 - 2:00

