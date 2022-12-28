WV Turnpike sees more than 700K transactions over week of Christmas

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Parkways Authority tells WVVA that more than 700,000 transactions happened on the turnpikes and tolls plazas.

This tally was taken over a seven-day period, from Wednesday, December 21, through Tuesday, December 27. Traffic picked up on Wednesday and Thursday before dropping 15 percent below the expected numbers on Friday. This decrease is believed to be caused by inclement weather. Traffic then picked up again on Monday and Tuesday.

The Parkways Authority will continue to monitor traffic until the day after New Year’s. They say they are anticipating another 500,000 transactions and have staffed accordingly.

“We’ve had our extra staff out there: flaggers and courtesy patrol and state police have all been out there the last several days just keeping an eye on traffic and being there for any motorists’ assistance should they need it,” explained Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority Jeff Miller.

Miller says there were several minor accidents over the holiday weekend due to poor weather conditions. This resulted in a few lane closures, but no major accidents were reported. According to Miller, crews were able to respond to these calls and resolve issues quickly.

