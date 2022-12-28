The warming trend will continue through the end of the week

High temperatures will climb into the 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week.
Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We’ll stay dry and mainly clear as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s and 30s tonight.

High pressure will stay in control tomorrow keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be even warmer in the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some.

We’ll stay in the 50s and low 60s on Friday and into the weekend. That warmer weather will come along with the chance for rain Friday night and into New Year’s Eve.

A few spotty showers are possible on New Year’s Day, otherwise we’ll dry up with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon and through the day on Monday. Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s and low 60s.

Warmer temperatures will last through the beginning of next week, but we will start to grow unsettled once again. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

