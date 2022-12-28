Transformation underway for new Raleigh Street Cinemas

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The transformation process for the lower level of the Granada Theatre is well underway. The area once completed will be known as the Raleigh Street Cinemas. The new business will house two sixty seat theatres and will also include a lounge, a meeting room and a bar. Those familiar with the transformation say this new development is a continued sign of growth for downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.

“Just shows that we’re growing and we’ll soon be able to offer more movie theatre seats in downtown Bluefield and we’re very excited about that. I always like to say to people you can just come on downtown, park your car, have dinner, walk across the street and see a show or a movie,” said House Manager for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, Nicole Thompson.

Thompson says the new business may be ready to open as early as May of 2023. With it comes the ability to show first run movies, host film festivals and be available for community events.

“It’s awesome to come down here and see the progress and it’s really happening quite quickly and just to be able to talk to people about it and educate the public about what we’re doing. I think that’s mostly been my role in it really. It’s exciting like I said to see the growth. I think that’s what excites me about it the most,” said Thompson.

The area sat vacant for decades and will now have a new purpose. Along with the entertainment side of the Raleigh Street Cinemas, it will also open the door for employment and education. New River Community and Technical College will be able to bring education programs right into Bluefield.

“Some colleges will also be using the space to have classroom instructions and things like that and job training programs. So that will also be a great use for the space. I think it’s certainly a wonderful asset to the community to have that available,” said Thompson.

Funding for the Raleigh Street Cinemas comes from four million dollars in financing using New Market Tax Credits. More funding is coming from the Bluefield Economic Development Authority and other local donors as well to make the project happen.

Although the Raleigh Street Cinemas aren’t open yet, the Granada Theatre will be open New Year’s weekend and will be hosting the Envision Band for New Year’s Eve. Tickets are $50 and the band will be playing from 8:45 pm to 11:45 pm.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.