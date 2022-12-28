Transformation underway for new Raleigh Street Cinemas

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The transformation process for the lower level of the Granada Theatre is well underway. The area once completed will be known as the Raleigh Street Cinemas. The new business will house two sixty seat theatres and will also include a lounge, a meeting room and a bar. Those familiar with the transformation say this new development is a continued sign of growth for downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.

“Just shows that we’re growing and we’ll soon be able to offer more movie theatre seats in downtown Bluefield and we’re very excited about that. I always like to say to people you can just come on downtown, park your car, have dinner, walk across the street and see a show or a movie,” said House Manager for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, Nicole Thompson.

Thompson says the new business may be ready to open as early as May of 2023. With it comes the ability to show first run movies, host film festivals and be available for community events.

“It’s awesome to come down here and see the progress and it’s really happening quite quickly and just to be able to talk to people about it and educate the public about what we’re doing. I think that’s mostly been my role in it really. It’s exciting like I said to see the growth. I think that’s what excites me about it the most,” said Thompson.

The area sat vacant for decades and will now have a new purpose. Along with the entertainment side of the Raleigh Street Cinemas, it will also open the door for employment and education. New River Community and Technical College will be able to bring education programs right into Bluefield.

“Some colleges will also be using the space to have classroom instructions and things like that and job training programs. So that will also be a great use for the space. I think it’s certainly a wonderful asset to the community to have that available,” said Thompson.

Funding for the Raleigh Street Cinemas comes from four million dollars in financing using New Market Tax Credits. More funding is coming from the Bluefield Economic Development Authority and other local donors as well to make the project happen.

Although the Raleigh Street Cinemas aren’t open yet, the Granada Theatre will be open New Year’s weekend and will be hosting the Envision Band for New Year’s Eve. Tickets are $50 and the band will be playing from 8:45 pm to 11:45 pm.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident has shut down Rt. 219 North outside of Lewisburg, W.Va. on Mon. Dec. 26, 2022.
UPDATE: north and southbound lanes now reopen on Rt. 219 outside Lewisburg
Kelly Jo Beasley
UPDATE: missing Tazewell woman found safe
Raleigh County is under a boil water advisory as large sections of the county are currently...
Large sections of Raleigh County without water, boil water advisory in place
Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
A new sheriff is named for Raleigh County.
New sheriff named for Raleigh County

Latest News

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority finds low-cost, low-waste way to dispose of Christmas trees
West Virginia Turnpike Traffic
WV Turnpike sees more than 700K transactions over week of Christmas
Pisgah Homecoming
The City of Bluefield invites you to the Lemon Drop.
Get ready for the Lemon Drop, other downtown Bluefield, WV NYE events