Restaurant at Fincastle to dance in the New Year with the Bluefield Area Shag Society

Headlining the event will be Stonestreet - a band from Charleston
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The restaurant at Fincastle will be holding a New Year’s Eve dance cosponsored by the Bluefield Area Shag Society or B.A.S.S. As they countdown to the New Year, attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and live music from a band out of Charleston.

“We are meeting over there at 7:00, and we’re going to have a band called Stonestreet...” says Rachael Wilson, Social Director, B.A.S.S., “...A lot of people love this band and they’re really excited to see them.”

Stonestreet’s music hits several different genres and they’re expected to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor. James Taylor, a ticket-holder to the dance, says, while he doesn’t have a lot of experience with dancing, he is excited to hear Stonestreet play.

“Well, a good friend of mine has told me about the band that’s going to be there out of Charleston that I’ve heard before, and I really enjoy the band and I like the location at Fincastle,” says Taylor.

Taylor got the last available ticket, but the Social Director for the Shag Society is hoping this event returns next year. In the meantime, the Bluefield Area Shag Society will meet Tuesdays at 6:30 pm at the Princeton Elks Club. That is set to begin the first Tuesday in March.

