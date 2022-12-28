Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority finds low-cost, low-waste way to dispose of Christmas trees

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the Christmas season behind us, some homeowners may already be taking down their decorations, but as they’re removing ornaments and that sparkly star, they may be wondering how to dispose of their live Christmas tree.

The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority (RCSWA) is the place to take those unwanted trees. James Allen, Executive Director of the RCSWA, explains that live trees will be ground and then recycled into low-grade mulch. This mulch is then given to the local community for free.

Allen says this not only reduces waste in the county’s landfill but also is a low-cost option for tree disposal.

“All they would have to do is come to our scale house, see our weigh master that’s at the scales and tell them they have a tree that they would like to have recycled at the grinding area, and they will give them directions on where to take it to.”

Allen continued, saying the RCSWA will also take artificial trees, but they will be placed in the landfill due to their plastic materials.

Regardless of if the tree is live or artificial, the RCSWA asks that all ornaments and tinsel are removed before they are disposed of.

