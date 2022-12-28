Raleigh County EOC gives water crisis update


Raleigh County water crisis update
By Annie Moore
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Raleigh County EOC, crews are making significant progress addressing water leaks across the county.

911 Director John Zilinski said the shortages are being caused by numerous water leaks due to frozen pipes over the weekend.

Beckley Water and Raleigh County PSD have been working around the clock working to address leaks so the county’s water tanks may fill back up.

All Raleigh County residents are being asked to conserve water as they say it may be 24 hours before the Fitzpatrick tank can returns to normal levels. That tank supplies a lot of the water in the Southern half of the county.

In the meantime, water stations are being set up at Sophia Fire Department (at noon), Trap Hill Fire Department, and the fire department in Glen Daniel.

Crews are also working on a plan to bring water to Whitesville.

Car washes are also being suspended from operating during this time.

For many customers, emergency managers said it may be 24 hours before some residents will have water again.

The elderly and sick may also call 911 or their water provider for emergency water.

Raleigh County 911 Director John Zilinski urges Raleigh County residents to continue to check on neighbors and report water leaks.

