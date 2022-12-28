Man arrested after hateful rant goes viral on TikTok: ‘He just kept going on’

A man in Northern California was arrested after allegedly making racist comments targeting Asian Americans. (Source: KGO, ABIGAIL HALILI, ARINE KIM, CNN)
By Dion Lim
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) - A man is in custody for allegedly making racist comments towards Asian Americans in Northern California over the holiday weekend.

“We heard a guy parked in his car yelling from his window, ‘Keep walking. you need to get away from that store,’” Abigail Halili, East Bay resident, said.

The taunts quickly turned racial and included an obscene hand gesture.

“He just kept going on and on, saying you guys are ‘Filipino idiots. You guys probably sell cocaine,’” Halili said.

Thanks to social media, the Halili family said they quickly learned they weren’t the only Asian Americans targeted.

Other victims came forward, saying they were also targeted with hate speech.

Northern California resident Arine Kim and her friend Elliot Ha said they were filming a video for TikTok when they were approached by a man who began pelting them with insults.

“At the moment, I did not take it seriously, but afterward it kind of started to hit me like, ‘Wow, this is serious,’” Ha said.

San Ramon police said after the videos were shown, they were inundated with tips that helped lead to the arrest of the man in question on Monday.

Both sets of victims said they have realized the power of speaking out.

“Making it not seem like a big deal, I think a lot of Asian people, in general, do that,” Kim said. “I want to bring more awareness to this and want other people to realize how bad it is.”

According to police, the man arrested has not been formally charged but is likely facing at least two counts of hate crimes.

“I just want people to learn that hate crimes against Asian Americans are a very real thing,” Halili said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

