Making resolutions for the new year

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s that time again where a lot of people in America resolve to making postive changes in their lives in the new year. Making the resolutions and actually keeping them are two completely different things, but the fun seems to be found in the effort.

Studies show 80% of resolutions fail. However, that doesn’t keep us from making them and trying to keep them.

The owner and workers at Twisted Gear in Pineville, W.Va are making their resolutions and hoping to keep them.

“My new year’s resolution would be to spend more time with friends and family and quit smoking cigarettes because they are no good,” said Steven Milam, a Twisted Gear employee.

Some want to improve their financial situations.

“Maybe buy less cars. Maybe try to make more money and spend less and probably try to quit smoking also,” said Jamie Walker, owner of Twisted Gear.

The top resolutions are eating healthy, fitness, and spending quality time with family, but for some it’s just about being more kind to others.

“I just want to be a good person all year and try to help others and do more of that and try to be a blessing to somebody out there,” said Herbert Graham, owner of Pinnacle Drive Inn.

For many who worked hard this year, trying to relax and not worry is at the top of their list. This includes restaurant owner Nancy Baldwin.

“I just want to travel, and I want to have more fun than I did last year and not worry about so many things,” said Baldwin, co-owner of Traveler’s Roadhouse.

“I get a chance to try again, but really to me the new year is my birthday. January 1 is just a calender day. So, the new year with me don’t start until September the 10th,” said Howard Loving, an employee at Twisted Gear.

Even the owner of Bossed Up Fitness in Mullens, W.Va puts in his own resolution to do more.

“Well, me personally I’ve been out of the gym myself. With relocating and then I had some personal issues that caused me to fall, by the way. So, my resolution is I’m going to get in here start busting my butt to get back in shape and I hope to get everyone on board with me,” said Charles Jones, owner of Bossed Up Fitness Gym.

Good Luck and Happy New Year to everyone striving for their own success and self-improvement in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.