Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is the one agency that touches virtually every stage of your life, and lawmakers say it is broken.

Fixing the agency is a top priority when the gavel falls on a new legislative session -- Jan. 11, 2023.

“You need to have an efficient government, but then you also need to have responsive, and the DHHR neither. It’s neither efficient nor is it responsive,” said Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley. “It’s been failing at on almost every aspect.”

“DHHR dwarfs every other entity of government in West Virginia. Full stop,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. “Right now we have a structure that doesn’t necessarily provide a full and transparent opportunity for really making sure that we’re being good stewards of those resources.”

House and Senate leaders favor a break-up of the mammoth agency.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a similar effort last session, instead turning to consultants for a review of DHHR and a new strategy. That path cost taxpayers more than $1 million and led to a series of staff announcements within the agency.

But Blair contends much more is needed.

“That will do nothing, but kick the can down the road for years to come,” he said of the report alone.

Hanshaw shares the commitment for reform and said he believes new legislation will be different than what he calls the “blunt instrument,” lawmakers used last session.

“Both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s staff have taken more of a scalpel-based approach as opposed to a poleax-based approach,” he said.

Both leaders suggests some DHHR activity belongs elsewhere.

That includes moving aspects of nuclear energy from DHHR to the Energy Department; well-water testing to Environmental Protection; and milk testing to the state’s Agriculture Department.

Both leaders said work remains on a final plan, yet Blair gave a sneak peek at one possible option -- a structural bite at the beginning, moving some aspects of DHHR elsewhere and then dividing what’s left into three separate agencies.

“The key on it is, is not to take your eye off that ball. It’s going to a two-, three-, four-stage process,” Blair said.

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, says he’s open to reform and foster children should be a priority.

“The laser focus of the Legislature on Day One, in my view, is what do we need to do to make sure the state’s most vulnerable citizens, it’s children who are abused and neglected, are seen to, are protected,” he said.

The Speaker and Senate President says those children and others served by DHHR will be a driving force behind legislation.

The Governor’s Joint Task Force said Tuesday morning that officials are working through the holiday week to provide Gov. Justice recommendations on additional improvements.

