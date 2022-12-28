Just For Kids to launch sneaker drive January 1

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center, which works to provide a safe place for victims of child abuse, is launching a sneaker drive at the end of the week.

Throughout the month of January, the center will be looking for gently worn, used and new sneakers. Only pairs will be accepted.

Shoes can be dropped off at 21 locations throughout Raleigh and Fayette Counties. Locations include the Carl Larson Cancer Center, Hospice of Southern WV, Tim Cyrus State Farm, Trent Insurance Services, Balanced Life Studio, Weathered Ground Brewery, Erma Bryd Center, Shady Spring Library, On Point Health & Wellness, FMRS Health Systems, YMCA of Southern WV, The Raleigh Center, Arsenal Training Center, Kenzie’s Kakes, Daniel’s Vineyard, Glade Springs, Activated Body Studio, New River Bikes, Magnolia Ladies Boutique, Aurora Coffee & More and The Take Out.

This drive is through a partnership with GotSneakers. GotSneakers is a fundraising program that in turn keeps recycles sneakers and keeps them out of landfills.

While this fundraiser is a way great to help the environment, Ria Mitchell, a Just For Kids’ Outreach Advocate, says it’s also an easy way to help the area’s kids.

“This is one of the easiest ways to donate. Especially after Christmas, we tend to get a lot of clothes, and we don’t always have room, so this is a great way for you to go through your stuff and get rid of some of your old shoes that you don’t need, your athletic sneakers, and then we can use those and start giving back to the community,” Mitchell explained. “All you actually have to do is drop sneakers off at a box and then that helps our children.”

Just For Kids will earn funds based on the total number of shoes collected at the end of the month. Money raised will go toward the center and the children they serve. It will help to provide therapy, train members of the community and conduct forensic interviews.

For more information on the drive, visit jfkwv.com or call 304-255-4834. To learn more about GotSneakers visit www.gotsneakers.com.

