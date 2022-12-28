Hometown Hero celebrates Labor Day everyday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the new year approaching, Madelene Howard has seen more New Year’s babies than most people in the two Virginias. Howard has spent the last 55 years as a technician helping doctors and nurses deliver babies at Princeton Community Hospital (PCH).

She’s witnessed population growth in the two Virginias, one birth at a time in this hospital. By her own count, Howard has helped with the deliveries of thousands of newborns.

“I have helped mothers that have come and had babies, then they are babies have come back and had babies, and then their babies have come back and had babies. And they recognize me and know who I am. And anywhere in town that I go, somebody knows me,” said Howard.

Howard’s longevity in labor and delivery at PCH means she’s witnessed great changes and improvements at this hospital over the last half-century.

While things have changed a lot since the 1960s when she started, Howard says the thing that remains constant is her faith, and how it helps her encourage the mothers she encounters. She says it can be easy to offer a kind word or helping hand to another, not only on the job, but in everyday life.

“If there’s something that you want to do for someone else, if you’re in doubt, and you don’t know which steps to go pray and ask God to show you the way and he will show you the way. I always say that if there’s anything that you can do for anybody, do it. Because you’re going to, you might not get a reward down here on earth, but you will get your heavenly reward.”

Howard seems like a blessing to so many mothers who’ve given birth with her encouragement in the delivery room.

Her dedication and encouragement for all the mothers that come through the Labor and Delivery Unit at PCH is what makes Madelene Howard a WVVA Hometown Hero.

